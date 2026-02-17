Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kristi Noem’s usage of military aircraft seems to upset top brass

Kristi Noem says she will ensure the 'right people' vote in midterms and elect 'the right leaders'
  • Relations between Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and U.S. Coast Guard leadership have deteriorated due to her prioritization of deportations over other duties.
  • Tensions escalated when Noem reportedly ordered a Coast Guard C-130 aircraft, engaged in a search-and-rescue mission for a missing servicemember, to return for a migrant deportation flight.
  • Under Noem's direction, Coast Guard planes are now used for migrant deportations at ten times the previous rate, straining resources and re-prioritising missions like counternarcotics over search-and-rescue.
  • The situation has created an atmosphere of caution within the Coast Guard, with one official describing a 'keep your head down' mentality.
  • A DHS spokesperson denied these claims, stating that migrant transportation has not been prioritized over search-and-rescue and attributing the reports to a 'politicised deep state effort' against President Trump’s immigration agenda.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in