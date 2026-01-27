Calls for Kristi Noem’s firing mount after two-hour meeting with Trump
- The Trump administration is facing growing calls to fire Department of Homeland Security boss Kristi Noem after a second fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis.
- “President Trump: I make a direct appeal to immediately fire Secretary Noem. Americans have died. She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy,” Sen. John Fetterman wrote in a statement.
- Trump has already demoted Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino, who is being relieved of his duties and will be replaced by Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, in Minnesota.
- Trump reportedly met with Noem for two hours Monday night and expressed concern over public scrutiny regarding aggressive immigration enforcement and shootings, but did not indicate she was at risk of losing her job.
- Alex Pretti’s shooting death Saturday marks the second death to occur at the hands of immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota. Earlier this month, federal agents shot and killed 37-year-old Minnesota resident Renee Good.