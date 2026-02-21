Secret Service agents to get a fashion makeover thanks to Kristi Noem
- Secret Service members will receive tailored suits at taxpayer expense, following reports that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem disliked the attire of a protective detail.
- Graduates from protective detail training will be issued two navy blue suits, which will have their names embroidered inside the jacket.
- The public contract solicitation from the Department of Homeland Security specifies that the suits must be entirely made in the United States.
- The contract is set to cover a five-year ordering period, with the total cost yet to be determined.
- A DHS spokesperson stated that the initiative aims to address an inequity, as non-uniformed agents currently have to pay for their own work attire, unlike those in the Uniformed Division.
