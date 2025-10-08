Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristi Noem mocked over Antifa claims during ICE visit

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem 'stares down' small group of protesters including man in chicken costume
  • Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, visited Portland, Oregon, and surveyed a street from the roof of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.
  • Noem and conservative influencer Benny Johnson claimed she was observing an "army of Antifa," a left-wing movement frequently targeted by the president.
  • However, images and videos from the scene showed the "army" comprised approximately a dozen photographers and protesters, including a man in a chicken costume.
  • Noem described the protesters as "uneducated and ill-informed," while the president and other officials have characterised Portland's ongoing demonstrations as chaotic and dangerous.
  • Liberal commentators and groups, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and The Lincoln Project, ridiculed Noem's exaggerated claims, highlighting the small and largely non-violent nature of the crowd.
