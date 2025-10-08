Kristi Noem mocked over Antifa claims during ICE visit
- Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, visited Portland, Oregon, and surveyed a street from the roof of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.
- Noem and conservative influencer Benny Johnson claimed she was observing an "army of Antifa," a left-wing movement frequently targeted by the president.
- However, images and videos from the scene showed the "army" comprised approximately a dozen photographers and protesters, including a man in a chicken costume.
- Noem described the protesters as "uneducated and ill-informed," while the president and other officials have characterised Portland's ongoing demonstrations as chaotic and dangerous.
- Liberal commentators and groups, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom and The Lincoln Project, ridiculed Noem's exaggerated claims, highlighting the small and largely non-violent nature of the crowd.