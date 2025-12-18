Coldplay kisscam HR boss Kristin Cabot breaks silence on her ‘bad decision’
- Kristin Cabot, a former human resources executive, has broken her silence on the viral Coldplay kiss cam incident with her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.
- The video, which captured them embracing and then recoiling after realising they were on camera, garnered over 100 million views on TikTok.
- The incident ultimately led to both Cabot and Byron resigning from their positions at Astronomer.
- Cabot revealed she received dozens of death threats following the video's virality, which also significantly impacted her children.
- She expressed regret for her 'bad decision' but hopes to demonstrate to her children that mistakes can be overcome without being threatened.