Kroger recalls two premade pasta salads over possible Listeria contamination
- The Kroger Company has issued a voluntary recall for two premade pasta salads, “Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad” and “Smoke Mozzarella Penne Salad.”
- The recall is due to a possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.
- The affected products, manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods, were sold at 1,860 Kroger Family of Stores locations across 28 US states between August 29 and October 2.
- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed that there have been no reports of illness or injury related to this recall.
- Customers who purchased the recalled pasta salads are advised to either dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund.