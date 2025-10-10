Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv with widespread blackouts and disrupted water supplies

Ap
Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov)
Emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Dan Bashakov) (AP)
  • Russian airstrikes hit Kyiv early on Friday, injuring at least nine people and damaging residential buildings.
  • The attacks caused widespread blackouts and disrupted water supplies across parts of the Ukrainian capital.
  • Rescue crews evacuated over 20 people from a 17-storey apartment building, where flames engulfed the sixth and seventh floors.
  • Five individuals were hospitalised following the assault, with others receiving first aid at the scene.
  • This incident is the latest in a series of escalated Russian drone and missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities, often focusing on energy infrastructure and civilian areas.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in