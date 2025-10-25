Russian ballistic missile attack on Ukraine kill at least four people
- Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine overnight into Saturday killed at least four people and wounded 16.
- Kyiv reported two fatalities and nine injuries from a ballistic missile attack, while the Dnipropetrovsk region saw two deaths and seven wounded.
- Ukraine's air defences intercepted four out of nine missiles and 50 out of 62 drones launched by Russia.
- Separately, Russia's defence ministry stated its air defences shot down 121 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory.
- These strikes followed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's appeal to the United States for expanded sanctions on Russian oil and the provision of long-range missiles, made during talks with European leaders in London.