Four killed as Russia launches major hypersonic missile attack on Ukraine
- Russia launched a major overnight offensive on Ukraine, using drones and at least 36 missiles, including a suspected hypersonic missile that struck critical infrastructure in Lviv.
- The attacks resulted in at least four deaths in Kyiv and 19 injuries, with over 600,000 households losing power in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned of an imminent large-scale Russian strike, accusing Vladimir Putin of weaponising winter.
- Russia claimed the strikes targeted energy infrastructure and drone manufacturing in response to an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a residence of Vladimir Putin.
- Separately, Keir Starmer signed a deal to deploy British troops to Ukraine post-peace deal, while Russia warned that any NATO troops would be considered legitimate military targets.