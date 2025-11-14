‘Wicked’ Russian airstrike leaves 4 dead and dozens injured in Kyiv
- Volodymyr Zelensky condemned a "wicked" Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Friday, which resulted in four deaths and 27 injuries.
- The overnight assault involved at least 430 drones and 18 missiles, targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions.
- Zelensky stated the attack was "deliberately calculated" to inflict "maximum harm to people and civilian infrastructure".
- Among the injured were a pregnant woman and a 55-year-old man in Bila Tserkva, who was hospitalised in critical condition with thermal burns.
- City authorities warned of potential power and water outages in Kyiv, with officials urging residents to remain in shelters during the ongoing attack.