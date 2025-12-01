Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tourists in Japanese city warned after rise in killer bear attacks

  • Kyoto has installed multilingual warning signs across the city to inform residents and tourists about a significant increase in bear sightings and activity.
  • Japan is currently experiencing its most intense period of bear activity on record, with 13 fatalities and over 220 injuries reported since April, the highest numbers ever recorded.
  • The National Police Agency is distributing 44 rifles and protective gear to 13 prefectures, supported by a 480m yen (£2.5m) government budget, to manage the surge in bear encounters.
  • The rise in incidents is attributed to a tripled bear population since 2012, habitat loss, poor food harvests pushing bears into urban areas, and rural depopulation providing cover.
  • Bear sightings are no longer confined to remote regions, with incidents reported near popular tourist destinations such as Kyoto’s Arashiyama bamboo forest.
