LA Olympics chief issues response to Maxwell emails going public in latest Epstein file
- Casey Wasserman, chief of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, has apologized for communicating with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago.
- The apology follows the release of personal emails between Wasserman and Maxwell, dating from 2003, as part of new files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Wasserman stated he never had a personal or business relationship with Epstein and deeply regretted his correspondence with Maxwell, which he said occurred before her and Epstein's crimes came to light.
- Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of sex trafficking a minor.
- Wasserman is a prominent sports and entertainment executive, leading the LA28 Olympic organising committee, which will see Los Angeles host the Games for the third time.
