Labour rebellion over farm inheritance tax plans in new blow for Government
- Rural Labour MPs have rebelled against government plans to impose inheritance tax on farmers, with dozens abstaining and one backbencher voting against the measures.
- The government's proposals passed in the Commons with 327 votes to 182, securing a majority of 145 despite the internal Labour opposition.
- Critics, including the National Farming Union and several Labour MPs, expressed deep concerns that the changes would severely impact ordinary farmers, especially the elderly, rather than targeting wealthy land barons.
- Markus Campbell-Savours, the Labour MP who voted against, cited broken promises to his constituents regarding Agricultural Property Relief and stated he could not go back on his word.
- Treasury minister James Murray defended the changes as a 'fair way forward' that provides generous relief while raising public funds, highlighting a concession for transferable allowances between spouses and civil partners.