UK investment falls to lowest levels in the G7

Rachel Reeves admits too many leaks were ‘very damaging’ for Budget
  • The UK‘s public and private investment was just 18.6 per cent of GDP in the three months to September.
  • The figure places Britain behind all other G7 members, including Japan (27 per cent), Italy and Canada (23 per cent), France (22 per cent), the US (21 per cent), and Germany (20 per cent).
  • Critics have accused Chancellor Rachel Reeves of driving down business confidence and investment through "broken commitments" on tax and high energy costs.
  • Business groups warn that the situation is likely to worsen after April due to impending cost increases for businesses, such as rises in energy standing charges, employment costs, and business rates.
  • The government responded by stating it is investing significantly in the economic future, with over £120 billion more in capital investment and the highest public investment in 40 years.
