Downbeat Labour MPs ‘reluctant to campaign’ in crucial Gorton and Denton by-election
- Labour MPs are reportedly reluctant to campaign in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, fearing an embarrassing defeat and expressing concerns over Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.
- Anger among Labour backbenchers stems from the party's decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing in the historically safe seat.
- Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has begun campaigning for candidate Matt Goodwin, while the Green Party has announced local councillor Hannah Spencer as their candidate.
- Labour is actively trying to prevent left-wing voters from tactically backing the Greens, fearing a 'Caerphilly scenario' where they lose the seat.
- Some Labour MPs view a Green Party victory as potentially more damaging than a Reform UK win, as it could legitimise the Greens as a national alternative and undermine tactical voting efforts in other constituencies.
