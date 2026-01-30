Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Downbeat Labour MPs ‘reluctant to campaign’ in crucial Gorton and Denton by-election

Manchester reacts to decision blocking Burnham from by-election
  • Labour MPs are reportedly reluctant to campaign in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, fearing an embarrassing defeat and expressing concerns over Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.
  • Anger among Labour backbenchers stems from the party's decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham from standing in the historically safe seat.
  • Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has begun campaigning for candidate Matt Goodwin, while the Green Party has announced local councillor Hannah Spencer as their candidate.
  • Labour is actively trying to prevent left-wing voters from tactically backing the Greens, fearing a 'Caerphilly scenario' where they lose the seat.
  • Some Labour MPs view a Green Party victory as potentially more damaging than a Reform UK win, as it could legitimise the Greens as a national alternative and undermine tactical voting efforts in other constituencies.
