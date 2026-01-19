Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The staggering sum that government U-turns are predicted to have cost Britain

Compulsory digital ID plan axed as Labour makes another U-turn
  • A report by the Resolution Foundation indicates that Labour's policy U-turns have cost Britain an estimated £8.2 billion in economic growth.
  • The think tank found that policy uncertainty is currently higher than in any of the previous seven Parliaments, despite Labour's pledge for stability.
  • Specific U-turns on personal independence payments, universal credit, winter fuel allowance, and the two-child benefit cap contributed to this economic hit.
  • Recent reversals, including on business rates for pubs and inheritance tax for farmers, are projected to add a further £430 million to the cost.
  • Sir Keir Starmer's tenure has been marked by numerous policy reversals, with the Chancellor's U-turns totalling £6.1 billion, second only to Liz Truss's 'mini-Budget' in the last 15 years.
