Reeves under pressure to break Labour’s manifesto pledge by targeting high earners
- Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is under pressure to break Labour's manifesto pledge by increasing income tax for high earners.
- This potential tax raid aims to fill a Budget black hole estimated to be between £30bn and £40bn.
- Discussions include raising the 45p top rate of income tax or lowering its threshold from £125,140 to around £100,000.
- Experts warn that increasing the top rate may not generate substantial revenue and could create complex, high effective tax rates for some earners.
- Other tax changes being considered include a gambling tax and adjustments to capital gains taxes, amidst internal cabinet disagreements.