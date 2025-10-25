Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reeves under pressure to break Labour’s manifesto pledge by targeting high earners

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the Brexit deal struck under the Conservative government has hurt the economy (PA)
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the Brexit deal struck under the Conservative government has hurt the economy (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is under pressure to break Labour's manifesto pledge by increasing income tax for high earners.
  • This potential tax raid aims to fill a Budget black hole estimated to be between £30bn and £40bn.
  • Discussions include raising the 45p top rate of income tax or lowering its threshold from £125,140 to around £100,000.
  • Experts warn that increasing the top rate may not generate substantial revenue and could create complex, high effective tax rates for some earners.
  • Other tax changes being considered include a gambling tax and adjustments to capital gains taxes, amidst internal cabinet disagreements.
