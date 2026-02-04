Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour makes fresh pledge after unveiling new National Cancer Plan

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting says that cancer survival shouldn’t come down to ‘the lottery of life’ (James Manning/PA)
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting says that cancer survival shouldn’t come down to ‘the lottery of life’ (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Labour has pledged to meet all NHS cancer waiting time targets within three years, by 2029, as part of its new 10-year National Cancer Plan.
  • The plan aims for 75 per cent of patients diagnosed from 2025 to be cancer-free or living well after five years, an increase from the current 60 per cent.
  • Key initiatives include accelerating diagnosis, speeding up treatment times, increasing robotic-assisted procedures to half a million by 2035, and delivering 9.5 million additional cancer tests by 2029.
  • The strategy also promises more personalised treatments through expanded genomic testing and access to cancer tests at any regional hospital.
  • Experts warn that the plan's success hinges on significant investment and scaling up the healthcare workforce, as the NHS has not met the 62-day treatment target since 2015 and the UK lags in cancer survival rates.
