Government unveils sweeping reforms to cut achievement gap in schools

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
  • The government plans to reform education in England, aiming to halve the achievement gap between disadvantaged and more affluent pupils by the time children born under this government finish secondary school.
  • Targeted disadvantage funding for schools will be reformed, moving away from Free School Meal eligibility to consider factors like family income, its duration, and location.
  • Two new programmes, Mission North East and Mission Coastal, will be introduced to address the poorer performance of disadvantaged pupils in specific regions.
  • Reforms to special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision include reassessing Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) at the end of primary school from 2029 and introducing legally binding Individual Support Plans (ISPs).
  • There will also be incentives of up to £15,000 for new headteachers in areas needing them most.
