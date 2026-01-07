Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former criminal prosecutor to run for London mayor

Laila Cunningham is Reform UK’s candidate for the London mayoral election in 2028
Laila Cunningham is Reform UK’s candidate for the London mayoral election in 2028 (PA)
  • Nigel Farage has announced Laila Cunningham as Reform UK’s candidate for the London mayoral election in 2028.
  • Ms Cunningham, a former criminal prosecutor and Westminster City councillor, defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK in June last year.
  • Mr Farage said she will be the figurehead for the party’s campaign in London ahead of May’s elections, which he views as a significant electoral test.
  • Her key policy pledges include launching an “all-out war on crime” and scrapping the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez).
  • Ms Cunningham left her role at the Crown Prosecution Service after making politically charged comments upon joining Reform UK, potentially breaching impartiality rules.
