Former criminal prosecutor to run for London mayor
- Nigel Farage has announced Laila Cunningham as Reform UK’s candidate for the London mayoral election in 2028.
- Ms Cunningham, a former criminal prosecutor and Westminster City councillor, defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK in June last year.
- Mr Farage said she will be the figurehead for the party’s campaign in London ahead of May’s elections, which he views as a significant electoral test.
- Her key policy pledges include launching an “all-out war on crime” and scrapping the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez).
- Ms Cunningham left her role at the Crown Prosecution Service after making politically charged comments upon joining Reform UK, potentially breaching impartiality rules.