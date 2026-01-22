Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manhunt after gunman shoots three people dead in quiet Australian town

Three killed in shooting in Lake Cargelligo, Australia
Three killed in shooting in Lake Cargelligo, Australia (9News)
  • Three people were killed and one man wounded in a shooting incident in the rural Australian town of Lake Cargelligo, New South Wales.
  • Police have identified a gunman, who remains at large, and have urged residents of the small town to stay indoors and avoid the area.
  • Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 4.40pm local time, where police found two deceased individuals in a vehicle and later discovered another male and female with gunshot wounds at a second location.
  • The suspected shooter, who reportedly has an apprehended violence order against them, fled the scene in a council-owned vehicle.
  • Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected domestic violence attack, not an act of terrorism, occurring on Australia's National Day of Mourning for a separate mass shooting in Sydney.
