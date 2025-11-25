Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lake effect snow and winter storms threaten to derail Thanksgiving travel

The National Weather Service warned travel could be very difficult to impossible
The National Weather Service warned travel could be very difficult to impossible (Getty Images)
  • Many Americans are bracing for nasty weather this Thanksgiving with a lake effect snow warning and winter storm watches in effect.
  • More than 5,000 flights were delayed or canceled on Monday and Tuesday due to widespread severe weather conditions.
  • Massive thunderstorms are affecting the South, while snow is impacting the Intermountain West and Midwest, causing significant travel disruptions.
  • Parts of the northeast are set to see lake effect snow on Thanksgiving, with up to a foot or more blowing between Tuesday and Thursday morning.
  • Approximately 73 million people, nearly 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers, are anticipated to make journeys by road, a number that could increase due to flight cancelations.
