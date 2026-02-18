Eight skiers dead after Lake Tahoe avalanche, 1 still missing
- Eight of the missing 9 skiers who were caught in the Lake Tahoe avalanche have been found dead, the Nevada County Sheriff’s office said in an update Wednesday morning, local time.
- Nine woman and six men were on the ski trip, with the six rescued being five women and one male, between the age of 30 to 55 years old.
- Officials made clear the recovery process was not a resource issue, but a weather issue, urging people to avoid the area.
- Six others from the group were rescued Tuesday evening, with two of the skiers transported to hospital for treatment.
- The search team was dispatched to Frog Lake, northwest of Lake Tahoe, after a 911 call reported an avalanche that had buried individuals.
