9 skiers missing after avalanche near Lake Tahoe

  • Nine skiers are currently missing following an avalanche in the mountainous wilderness near Lake Tahoe, with extreme weather conditions hindering rescue efforts.
  • Six other members of their group were successfully rescued on Tuesday evening, with two requiring hospital treatment.
  • Rescue teams were dispatched to Frog Lake after a 911 call reported individuals buried, facing dangerous conditions due to the risk of further avalanches.
  • The skiers were on the final day of a three-day backcountry trek, and authorities were alerted by their tour company and emergency beacons.
  • California is experiencing a powerful winter storm bringing heavy snow and high winds, leading to an avalanche warning for the Central Sierra Nevada and causing widespread disruption.
