Famed ski town rocked by three tragedies within days
- Stuart McLaughlin, 53, died on Feb. 15 after colliding with another skier on the Polaris trail at Northstar California Resort in North Lake Tahoe.
- This marks the second fatality at the resort in just nine days, following the death of 26-year-old Nicholas Kenworthy on Feb. 6 on the Martis trail.
- Both the Polaris and Martis trails, where the deaths occurred, are Black-Diamond slopes, considered the most challenging terrain at North American ski resorts.
- The other skier involved in McLaughlin's collision was taken to the hospital, and their current condition remains undisclosed.
- Separately, eight skiers were found dead after being caught in an avalanche near Castle Peak, 18.5 miles from Northstar, with one person still missing and presumed deceased.
