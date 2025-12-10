Justice Secretary ‘proposes major change’ to childhood criminal records
- Justice Secretary David Lammy is reportedly considering a proposal to wipe childhood criminal records.
- The initiative aims to simplify the criminal records check system and prevent minor teenage offences from negatively impacting adult job prospects.
- Reports indicate that youthful transgressions are currently disclosed to employers even in middle age.
- Mr Lammy confirmed that opportunities to simplify the criminal records regime, especially for childhood offences, will be considered to ensure clarity and proportionality.
- The Ministry of Justice supports helping young offenders turn their lives around, while maintaining public safety, and is actively exploring reforms to the system.