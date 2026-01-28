Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tories lining up to join Reform before ‘transfer saga’ ends, says Lammy

David Lammy clashed with shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith at PMQs
David Lammy clashed with shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith at PMQs (House of Commons/UK Parliament)
  • Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy joked during Prime Minister's Questions that Conservative MPs were "lining up" to join Reform UK, comparing the defections to a "disloyal transfer saga" in football.
  • Lammy claimed that 26 Conservative MPs had already defected to Reform, referencing figures like former Home Secretary Suella Braverman as having joined Nigel Farage's party.
  • Shadow Business Secretary Andrew Griffith countered, labelling Lammy "left behind Lammy" and criticising Labour's economic policies, alleging they would increase business costs and had led to rising unemployment.
  • Lammy defended Labour's employment record and criticised Griffith's past "U-turns" on net zero, while also highlighting Labour's current policy focus on capping ground rents and cutting living costs.
  • The debate concluded with Griffith joking about potential Labour leadership contests and Reform UK MP Lee Anderson challenging Lammy on pub closures under the current government.

