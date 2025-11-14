Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Landslides triggered by torrential rains in Indonesia kill two

Rescuers search for victims after a landslide
Rescuers search for victims after a landslide (BASARNAS)
  • Landslides triggered by torrential rains in Indonesia's Central Java province killed two people and left 21 others missing.
  • The disaster occurred on Thursday evening, affecting dozens of houses across three villages.
  • The landslides were a direct result of several days of heavy rainfall in the region.
  • Rescuers are actively searching for the missing, utilising heavy equipment and manual tools despite challenging ground conditions.
  • Indonesia frequently experiences floods and landslides during its heavy seasonal rain period, which typically runs from October to March.
