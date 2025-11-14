Landslides triggered by torrential rains in Indonesia kill two
- Landslides triggered by torrential rains in Indonesia's Central Java province killed two people and left 21 others missing.
- The disaster occurred on Thursday evening, affecting dozens of houses across three villages.
- The landslides were a direct result of several days of heavy rainfall in the region.
- Rescuers are actively searching for the missing, utilising heavy equipment and manual tools despite challenging ground conditions.
- Indonesia frequently experiences floods and landslides during its heavy seasonal rain period, which typically runs from October to March.