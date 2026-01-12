Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tourists left stranded in -39C temperatures as Lapland cancels all flights

Related: A look inside the 29th Icehotel in Swedish Lapland
  • Thousands of tourists have been left stranded in Lapland, Finland, after all flights from Kittila airport were cancelled for a third consecutive day due to extreme Arctic cold.
  • Temperatures plummeted to as low as -39C, rendering airport operations such as de-icing, refuelling, and the use of ground equipment impossible.
  • Flights to major European cities, including London, Bristol, Manchester, Paris and Amsterdam, were among those affected by the cancellations.
  • Finavia, the airport operator, stated that decisions to cancel flights are made by airlines, but conditions of around -40C pose significant challenges for ground operations.
  • The severe weather is part of a wider cold snap affecting Europe, with difficult road conditions across Finland and reported deaths and power outages in other countries like France and Germany.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in