‘Deeply ashamed’ Larry Summers steps down after Epstein emails reveal relationship

Summers expressed deep shame for his actions and took full responsibility for continuing to communicate with Epstein after his 2008 conviction
Summers expressed deep shame for his actions and took full responsibility for continuing to communicate with Epstein after his 2008 conviction
  • Larry Summers, a prominent economist and former Treasury Secretary, announced he is stepping back from public life.
  • This decision follows the release of emails between Summers and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Summers expressed deep shame for his actions and took full responsibility for continuing to communicate with Epstein after his 2008 conviction.
  • In a November 2018 message, Epstein called himself Summers’ “wing man.” Summers has been married since 2005.
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren has called for Harvard to sever ties with Summers, citing his 'monumentally bad judgment' in associating with Epstein.
