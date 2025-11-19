Las Vegas armed robber sends security guard fleeing during casino heist
- An armed robber, wearing a helmet and mask, pulled out an assault rifle during a heist at Summerlin Casino in Las Vegas.
- Surveillance footage released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday (18 November) captured the incident.
- A security guard at the casino backed away and complied with the suspect's demands for money.
- The suspect subsequently escaped from the scene after the robbery.
- Police are currently conducting searches for the armed individual involved in the casino heist.