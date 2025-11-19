Las Vegas armed robber sends security guard fleeing during casino heist

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Security guard hits reverse when robber pulls out assault rifle during brazen Vegas casino heist
  • An armed robber, wearing a helmet and mask, pulled out an assault rifle during a heist at Summerlin Casino in Las Vegas.
  • Surveillance footage released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday (18 November) captured the incident.
  • A security guard at the casino backed away and complied with the suspect's demands for money.
  • The suspect subsequently escaped from the scene after the robbery.
  • Police are currently conducting searches for the armed individual involved in the casino heist.
