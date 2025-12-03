Chinese community slams Reform politician for ‘deeply hurtful’ racial slur
- Laura Anne Jones, a Reform UK member of the Welsh parliament, received a two-week suspension from the Senedd for using a racial slur.
- The offensive remark, 'No c***** spies for me,' was made in a private WhatsApp group in August 2023 during a discussion about the Chinese-owned app TikTok.
- The Chinese in Wales Association (CIWA) described the slur as 'very upsetting' and 'deeply hurtful', expressing disappointment from an elected representative.
- CIWA representatives emphasised that such language normalises derogatory terms and can make ethnically Chinese people in Wales feel their identity is questioned.
- Ms Jones apologised for the comment, stating she never intended to cause offence, accepted the Senedd's findings, and confirmed she had completed respect and conduct training.