Chinese community slams Reform politician for ‘deeply hurtful’ racial slur

Laura Anne Jones with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage
Laura Anne Jones with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (Getty Images)
  • Laura Anne Jones, a Reform UK member of the Welsh parliament, received a two-week suspension from the Senedd for using a racial slur.
  • The offensive remark, 'No c***** spies for me,' was made in a private WhatsApp group in August 2023 during a discussion about the Chinese-owned app TikTok.
  • The Chinese in Wales Association (CIWA) described the slur as 'very upsetting' and 'deeply hurtful', expressing disappointment from an elected representative.
  • CIWA representatives emphasised that such language normalises derogatory terms and can make ethnically Chinese people in Wales feel their identity is questioned.
  • Ms Jones apologised for the comment, stating she never intended to cause offence, accepted the Senedd's findings, and confirmed she had completed respect and conduct training.
