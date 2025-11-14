Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top administration officials met with Rep. Lauren Boebert to discuss Epstein files release vote

Newly Released Epstein Emails Suggest Trump’s Private Photos with Bikini Girls Could Be Made Public
  • Officials from the White House and Justice Department met with Rep. Lauren Boebert in the White House Situation Room to discuss a discharge petition concerning the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files.
  • The meeting aimed to persuade Boebert to remove her name from the petition, which was one signature short of forcing a vote on the documents' release.
  • Boebert, a Republican, maintained her support for the petition, which subsequently received its final signature from Rep. Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat.
  • The use of the secure Situation Room for this meeting was described as “highly unusual” by former Biden administration officials, though Boebert dismissed concerns.
  • Donald Trump also contacted Rep. Nancy Mace, another Republican signatory, who similarly refused to withdraw her support for the petition.
