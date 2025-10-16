Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lawyer caught using AI in asylum appeal case

An immigration barrister now faces a potential disciplinary probe
An immigration barrister now faces a potential disciplinary probe (Jane Barlow/PA)
  • An immigration barrister, Chowdhury Rahman, faces a potential disciplinary probe after a judge ruled he used AI tools like ChatGPT for legal research.
  • The judge found Mr Rahman presented "entirely fictitious" or "wholly irrelevant" cases in his submissions, wasting the tribunal's time.
  • Judge Mark Blundell concluded it was "overwhelmingly likely" Mr Rahman used generative Artificial Intelligence to formulate the grounds of appeal and attempted to conceal this.
  • The incident occurred during an appeal for two Honduran sisters seeking asylum in the UK, whose claim was ultimately dismissed by the tribunal.
  • The judge is now considering reporting Mr Rahman to the Bar Standards Board for his conduct and misleading submissions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in