Lawyer arrested for allegedly attacking elderly man on cruise ship

Phillip Ortiz, a 38-year-old Florida lawyer, was arrested and accused of attacking a senior on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship
Phillip Ortiz, a 38-year-old Florida lawyer, was arrested and accused of attacking a senior on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship (Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department)
  • A Florida lawyer, Phillip Ortiz, was arrested following an alleged assault on a 67-year-old man aboard the Norwegian Encore cruise ship in Miami.
  • The incident reportedly began when Ortiz attempted to enter a restricted area, and the elderly man intervened, leading to a physical altercation.
  • Ortiz is accused of pushing and tripping the senior, causing him to fall, hit his head, and lose consciousness, after which Ortiz allegedly left him without assistance.
  • Other passengers performed CPR on the elderly man, who was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
  • Ortiz was initially charged with aggravated battery on a person over 65, but a judge downgraded the charge to battery on an elderly person and granted him bond with a no-contact order.
In full

