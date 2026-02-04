Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Legal letter claims Andrew and Epstein ‘asked exotic dancer for sex acts’

Mandelson facing police probe over Epstein emails as he quits House of Lords
  • Legal letters unearthed from Jeffrey Epstein's documents claim Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome at Epstein's Florida home in early 2006.
  • The dancer's lawyers alleged the pair offered her and other exotic dancers $10,000 each to perform, and that young women, some reportedly as young as 14, were present at the party.
  • The letter, dated March 2011, also indicated the unnamed woman would keep the alleged encounter confidential in exchange for a payment of $250,000.
  • This allegation is distinct from those made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew, an accusation he has consistently denied.
  • Further documents include a draft statement from Ghislaine Maxwell and an email from Epstein, both appearing to confirm the authenticity of a photograph of Andrew and Ms Giuffre, which Andrew has long disputed.
In full

