Lego launches ‘biggest innovation in decades’ with new bricks
- Lego has unveiled a new "smart brick" technology at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, describing it as its "biggest innovation in decades".
- The advanced bricks and minifigures feature built-in electronics that detect movement and respond with real-time light and sound effects.
- They utilise Bluetooth for networking and inductive charging coils, enabling a unique positioning system without the need for wires.
- Lego considers this "Smart Play System" its most revolutionary innovation since the 1978 minifigure, aiming to provide an interactive alternative to screens.
- The new smart building blocks, including Star Wars character minifigures with distinct personalities, are scheduled for release in March 2026.