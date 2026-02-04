Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Serious’ police incident in Leicester as emergency services called to De Montfort University

Police tape near the scene of an incident
Police tape near the scene of an incident (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Emergency services are responding to a serious incident at De Montfort University in Leicester.
  • A large police cordon has been established in Leicester city centre since Tuesday evening, leading to multiple road closures.
  • De Montfort University is cooperating with Leicestershire Police's immediate investigation and offering support to affected students and staff.
  • Road closures, including Infirmary Road and Oxford Street, are expected to remain in place for several hours, causing traffic disruption.
  • Access to Leicester Royal Infirmary is affected, with NHS staff requiring ID for car park entry and patients advised to allow extra time for appointments.
