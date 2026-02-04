‘Serious’ police incident in Leicester as emergency services called to De Montfort University
- Emergency services are responding to a serious incident at De Montfort University in Leicester.
- A large police cordon has been established in Leicester city centre since Tuesday evening, leading to multiple road closures.
- De Montfort University is cooperating with Leicestershire Police's immediate investigation and offering support to affected students and staff.
- Road closures, including Infirmary Road and Oxford Street, are expected to remain in place for several hours, causing traffic disruption.
- Access to Leicester Royal Infirmary is affected, with NHS staff requiring ID for car park entry and patients advised to allow extra time for appointments.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks