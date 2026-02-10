Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Teen detained for 13 years after stabbing boy to death as he walked home from school

Watch: 12-year-old Leo Ross’s killer pretends to be passer-by after murder
  • A 15-year-old boy has been detained for a minimum of 13 years for the murder of 12-year-old Leo Ross in Birmingham.
  • Leo Ross died after being stabbed in the stomach in Shire Country Park, Hall Green, on January 21 last year, while walking home from school.
  • The defendant, who was 14 at the time of the killing, admitted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, plus assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
  • Days before the fatal stabbing, the teenager attacked three elderly women, including pushing an 82-year-old into a river and hitting her with a walking pole, and causing a 72-year-old to bleed profusely from a head wound.
  • A judge ruled that the killer can be named in reporting from 1pm on February 11, citing public interest in the case.
