Leonardo da Vinci’s DNA extracted from artwork
- Scientists have recovered trace DNA from Renaissance artefacts, including a red chalk drawing called Holy Child possibly by Leonardo da Vinci, and letters from his ancestor.
- Some Y-chromosome DNA sequences from the artefacts match a genetic grouping of people with shared ancestry in Tuscany, where da Vinci was born.
- While some of the DNA may be from da Vinci himself, researchers caution that conclusive proof is extremely complex due to the absence of known descendants and his disturbed burial site.
- A “minimally invasive” swabbing method was developed to collect biological signatures from the precious artefacts without causing damage.
- Most of the recovered DNA was non-human, providing insights into the artefacts' materials, storage environment, conservation treatments, and handling over the years.