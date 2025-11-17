Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Missed Leonid meteor shower’s peak? You still have a chance to see dazzling display

SHERBORN, UNITED STATES: The green streak of a meteor seen in the southern sky of New England photographed in Sherborn, Massachusetts early 18 November, 2001 and was one of thousands that entered the earth's atmosphere during a major meteor shower. The shower, which occurs over several days every mid-November, is called the Leonids because it appears to come from the constellation of Leo
SHERBORN, UNITED STATES: The green streak of a meteor seen in the southern sky of New England photographed in Sherborn, Massachusetts early 18 November, 2001 and was one of thousands that entered the earth's atmosphere during a major meteor shower. The shower, which occurs over several days every mid-November, is called the Leonids because it appears to come from the constellation of Leo (JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Leonids meteor shower peaked early Monday but stargazers in the United States still have a chance to see the dazzling light show in the sky.
  • The Leonids peak annually in mid-November, typically producing around three meteors per hour, but the entire shower lasts about a month, through Dec. 3.
  • The meteors are known for being bright, colorful, and exceptionally fast, traveling at speeds of 44 miles (71 kilometers) per second.
  • Approximately every 33 years, the Leonids can produce a spectacular meteor storm, defined by at least 1,000 meteors per hour.
  • Significant Leonid storms occurred in 1966, where thousands of meteors per minute were observed, and the last storm was recorded in 2002.

