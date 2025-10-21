Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lewis Hamilton and Chelsea gambling ads banned over potential appeal to minors

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari nightmare
  • The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned adverts from gambling firms Kwiff and Betway, ruling they were likely to appeal strongly to children.
  • Kwiff's X (formerly Twitter) post, featuring Sir Lewis Hamilton, was deemed irresponsible due to the Formula 1 driver's significant appeal to under-18s, including his large social media following.
  • A YouTube advert for Betway was also prohibited because it prominently displayed the Chelsea FC logo on fans' clothing and within the stadium setting, which the ASA ruled would strongly attract children and young football fans.
  • Both companies defended their adverts, with Kwiff stating its data indicated an older audience and Betway citing its contractual right to use the Chelsea logo as an official partner.
  • The ASA concluded the adverts breached advertising codes, leading Kwiff to remove similar content and Betway to commit to implementing recommendations to ensure future compliance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in