Lewis Hamilton and Chelsea gambling ads banned over potential appeal to minors
- The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned adverts from gambling firms Kwiff and Betway, ruling they were likely to appeal strongly to children.
- Kwiff's X (formerly Twitter) post, featuring Sir Lewis Hamilton, was deemed irresponsible due to the Formula 1 driver's significant appeal to under-18s, including his large social media following.
- A YouTube advert for Betway was also prohibited because it prominently displayed the Chelsea FC logo on fans' clothing and within the stadium setting, which the ASA ruled would strongly attract children and young football fans.
- Both companies defended their adverts, with Kwiff stating its data indicated an older audience and Betway citing its contractual right to use the Chelsea logo as an official partner.
- The ASA concluded the adverts breached advertising codes, leading Kwiff to remove similar content and Betway to commit to implementing recommendations to ensure future compliance.