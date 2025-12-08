Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Mother’s plea after son ‘vanishes’ on Canadian ski slope

Related: American woman whose mysterious disappearance from cruise excursion on Caribbean island led to frantic search is finally found
  • Liam Toman, 22, disappeared on Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, on February 2 after being last seen leaving a bar and heading towards his hotel.
  • His wallet was discovered on March 22, but his bank accounts and social media have remained untouched, and his family suspect criminal involvement.
  • His mother, Kathleen Toman, increased the reward for information to $50,000 CAD and is hoping to use the Alpine Ski World Cup to raise awareness.
  • Despite a five-day search involving 100 officers and specialized teams, no trace of Liam has been found.
  • Video footage shows Liam speaking to an unidentified group shortly before his disappearance, and a local petition seeks improved safety measures in the area.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in