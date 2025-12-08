Mother’s plea after son ‘vanishes’ on Canadian ski slope
- Liam Toman, 22, disappeared on Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, on February 2 after being last seen leaving a bar and heading towards his hotel.
- His wallet was discovered on March 22, but his bank accounts and social media have remained untouched, and his family suspect criminal involvement.
- His mother, Kathleen Toman, increased the reward for information to $50,000 CAD and is hoping to use the Alpine Ski World Cup to raise awareness.
- Despite a five-day search involving 100 officers and specialized teams, no trace of Liam has been found.
- Video footage shows Liam speaking to an unidentified group shortly before his disappearance, and a local petition seeks improved safety measures in the area.