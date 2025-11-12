Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tragedy as at least 42 migrants die in boat incident off Libyan coast

The boat capsized off Libya (file image)
The boat capsized off Libya (file image) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • At least 42 migrants are presumed dead after their boat capsized off the coast of Libya last week, as confirmed by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).
  • Seven survivors were located by Libyan authorities on Saturday near the al-Buri Oil Field, six days after their vessel's engine failed on 3 November following departure from Zuwara.
  • The rubber boat was reportedly carrying 47 men and two women, with the missing individuals comprising Sudanese, Somali, Cameroonian and Nigerian nationals.
  • The IOM has provided urgent medical care, water and food to the survivors, who are now in stable condition in Tripoli after suffering from sunburn and skin irritation.
  • This incident contributes to the rising death toll in the Central Mediterranean, where over 1,000 people have died since the beginning of 2025, with more than 500 lost off Libya.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in