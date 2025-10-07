Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lidl staff to get 3 days off over Christmas thanks to extended festive break

A majority of the almost 1,000 Lidl UK stores will be closed for three days at Christmas
A majority of the almost 1,000 Lidl UK stores will be closed for three days at Christmas (PA Wire)
  • Lidl will close the vast majority of its 980 UK stores for three days over the Christmas period, giving staff an extended festive break.
  • All Lidl stores will shut on Christmas Day, with most also closing on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
  • Specifically, all branches outside the M25 will be closed on New Year's Day, and most stores outside London and Wales will shut on Boxing Day.
  • Customers are advised to shop between 8am and 10am or after 6pm to avoid the busiest times, with Monday 22 December anticipated to be the busiest shopping day.
  • Lidl is investing £250 million in price cuts on everyday products in the run-up to Christmas, following other retailers like Home Bargains, B&M, John Lewis, and Ikea in extended festive closures.
