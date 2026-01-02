Lidl sells over 30 million mince pies as Christmas sales surge
- Lidl announced a record-breaking Christmas trading period, reporting a 10 per cent surge in sales.
- The German-owned retailer's UK operations generated over £1.1 billion in turnover in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.
- Nearly 51 million customers shopped with Lidl, an 8 per cent year-on-year increase, with CEO Ryan McDonnell crediting investment in low prices and British food.
- Bestselling items included 30 million mince pies, a 70 per cent increase in seasonal produce sales, and a 260 per cent rise in Champagne sales for Lidl Plus members.
- Lidl, Britain's sixth-largest grocery chain, opened around 40 new shops in 2025, expanding its total UK estate to over 1,000 stores.