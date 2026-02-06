Lidl claims to be the ‘highest paying UK supermarket’
- Lidl has announced its seventh pay rise since 2023, investing £29 million into increasing staff wages.
- From 1 March, entry-level pay will increase to £13.45 an hour nationwide, rising to £14.45 with length of service, while new starter pay in London will go up to £14.80, reaching £15.30 with service.
- The supermarket chain, which employs over 35,000 workers, claims these changes make it the "highest paying UK supermarket", ahead of the national minimum wage increase in April.
- Lidl is also doubling its fully paid paternity leave from two to four weeks, extending to eight weeks after five years of service, to promote gender equality.
- The company plans to open 19 new stores, creating up to 640 jobs, and recently became Britain's sixth-largest grocery chain after strong Christmas sales.
