Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Body found in search for Lil Jon’s missing son

Divers recovered a body from the pond Friday after Lil Jon’s son was reported missing Tuesday
Divers recovered a body from the pond Friday after Lil Jon’s son was reported missing Tuesday (Getty)
  • Police have recovered a body in the search for 27-year-old Nathan Smith, son of US rapper Lil Jon.
  • Smith, who performed as DJ Young Slade, was reported missing earlier this week after being last seen on Tuesday in Milton, Georgia.
  • Milton Police Department searched for him for three days before the body, believed to be his, was found in a pond near his home.
  • Police said there’s “no indication of foul play,” and Lil Jon's representatives requested privacy and continued prayers for the family during the difficult time.
  • Smith is the only child of the Grammy-winning rapper, real name Jonathan Smith, and his estranged wife, Nicole Smith.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in