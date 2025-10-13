Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How beavers and ponies will be used in a new government programme

  • A pioneering rewilding initiative, Boothby Wildland, is set to transform over 600 hectares of former agricultural land in Lincolnshire using beavers, pigs, cattle, and ponies.
  • This project is the first large-scale implementation under a flagship government programme, aiming to be an "exemplar" for nature restoration secured through private finance.
  • Key ecological efforts include re-wiggling the West Glen river, establishing beavers to create vital wetland habitats and reduce flooding, and introducing large grazing animals to foster diverse ecosystems.
  • Owned by Nattergal, the scheme has secured up to £11.8 million over three decades from the taxpayer-funded "landscape recovery" programme, supplemented by private finance, including the sale of “biodiversity net gain” credits.
  • The initiative has already seen a return of wildlife, including great crested newts and various bird species, and aims to provide climate benefits, local employment, and a community amenity.
