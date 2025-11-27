Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Passive’ UK government slammed by son of British couple held in Iran

Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been detained in Iran
Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been detained in Iran (Family handout)
  • British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been detained in Iran since January on espionage charges while undertaking a round-the-world motorcycle tour.
  • Their son, Joe Bennett, has accused the UK government of being 'very passive' and failing to do enough to secure their release, drawing parallels to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case.
  • Bennett dismissed Iran's espionage accusations as 'hostage-taking,' asserting that his parents are not spies and that the charges are politically motivated.
  • The couple, from East Sussex, deny the spying allegations and were recently reunited in Tehran's notorious Evin prison after being separated.
  • The Foreign Office stated it is 'deeply concerned' by the charges, is providing consular assistance, and remains in close contact with the family.
